Two firefighters injured after roof of future headquarters of DC Metro caught on fire

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Fire and EMS extinguished a 2 alarm fire on the roof of 300 7th St. SW., which left two firefighters injured.

DC Fire and EMS say the fire appeared to be contained to the roofing materials and the roof of a building under construction Thursday morning. The blaze was on the roof of the future headquarters of D.C. Metro according to the Metro Twitter page.

One firefighter had a minor injury and was transported to the hospital, according to DC Fire and EMS. A second firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Twenty units and 100 personnel responded to the fire.

