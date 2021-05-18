Two family members critically injured after D.C. shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metropolitan Police responded around 6:53 p.m. to 10th and P Street Northwest for the report of a shooting that left two family members critically injured.

Chief Robert Contee stated in a conference that the suspect had gotten in an argument with a family, likely about where a scooter was parked in the road. During this argument, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired on the victims, shooting a woman and a child. Police said that a man and another child, also part of the family, were also present during this shooting.

Chief Contee stated that the suspect is a black man wearing dark clothing and a dark ski mask.

“I’ll say to [the suspect] that the Metropolitan Police Department is coming for him, that’s what I’ll say to him, and that he should be ashamed of himself for what he did to this family tonight, and he has to be held accountable for his actions,” Chief Contee said during the update. “The community demands it, I demand it. He has to be held accountable for his actions. That’s unacceptable.”

The victims are currently being treated at a nearby hospital.

Police ask that anyone with any information call them at (202) 727-9099.