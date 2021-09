WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two D.C. police officers have been indicted in the death of Karon Hylton-Brown, a 20-year-old who was killed after a police pursuit in November 2020.

Andrew Zabavsky is facing charges of obstruction of justice and conspiracy. Terence Sutton is facing the same charges as well as a charge for second-degree murder.

I'm listening in on the courtroom of Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui right now. Court is about to begin — where two @DCPoliceDept officers who are indicted in the death of Karon Hylton-Brown will appear. — Lex Juarez (@lexjuareztv) September 24, 2021

If the officers are convicted and receive max sentences, they could each be imprisoned for 25 or more years.