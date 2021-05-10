Two D.C. Police Officers charged after crashing patrol cars during an alleged drag race

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two officers involved in an alleged drag racing incident in a Northeast District neighborhood have been charged by the District Attorney General with reckless driving.

Attorney General Karl Racine said, “The streets, roadways, and avenues of the District connect us to our families and friends, get us to and from work, and bring our community closer together – that’s why it’s imperative for my office to enforce our traffic safety laws. When people threaten public safety and the residents of the District by driving recklessly on our roadways, we hold them accountable.”

According to the affidavit, officers Humias Khan and Jerrita Millington are each charged with reckless driving, aggravated reckless driving – property damage $1,000+ and aggravated reckless driving – bodily harm/disability. One of the passenger officers involved has been fired from the Metropolitan Police Department and the other passenger officer has not been charged with anything at this time.

The patrol cars traveled .2 miles in the alleged drag race, according to the affidavit.

It said, “Both vehicles carelessly and heedlessly proceeded south on Anacostia Avenue, accelerating to speeds that displayed a wanton disregard for the safety of both persons and property.”

The vehicles hit a max speed of 48 and 49 miles per hour before the crash, according to the Crash Data Retrieval report. The speed limit in that neighborhood is 25 miles per hour.

In total, there was $21,718.66 in damage to the patrol vehicles. All four officers involved reported injuries related to the crash and were treated at the Police and Fire Clinic.

