Two children, two adults hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two children and two adults were hospitalized after they were hit by a car in Northwest DC.

DC Fire & EMS said first responders were called to 18th Street and Newton Street NW just after 5 p.m. All four people who were hit by the vehicle have serious or potentially critical injuries, according to DC Fire & EMS. They have not been identified.

There is no word if the driver involved has been located, what may have caused the crash, or if any charges have been filed.

