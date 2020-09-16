Two children, two adults hospitalized after being hit by stolen delivery vehicle in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two children and two adults were hospitalized after they were hit by a delivery vehicle in Northwest DC.

First responders were called to 18th Street and Newton Street NW just after 5 p.m. All four people who were hit by the vehicle have serious or potentially critical injuries, according to DC Fire & EMS. They have not been identified.

The Metropolitan Police Department says a delivery driver left his vehicle running when a suspect got into the vehicle and drove away. Police say that’s when the suspect hit the delivery driver, as well as a woman and two children.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, police say the suspect has not been arrested.

Police are in the process of obtaining video and images of the incident to share with the public in hopes of locating the suspect.

The Metropolitan Police Department is also reminding District residents or workers that it can be dangerous to leave your car idling or with the keys inside. There has been an uptick in auto thefts recently, according to MPD.

