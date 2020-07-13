Two charged, two wanted for the killing of 11-year-old Davon McNeal

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two people have been arrested for the murder of 11-year-old Davon McNeal.

Christian Wingfield, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed. An 18-year-old has also been charged for first-degree murder. Police have not released his name.

McNeal was killed on July 4th after attending a family barbecue for the holiday. Police say McNeal was caught in the crossfire of a neighborhood gunfight.

Metropolitan police departments are searching for additional suspects including 19-year-old Carlo General and 25-year-old Marcel Gordon. They are also wanted for first-degree murder while armed.

This case remains under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM