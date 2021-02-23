Two back-to-back D.C. fires displace around 65 residents

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Fire and EMS responded to two back-to-back fires on Mt. Olivet Rd. NE and G St. SE. According to a tweet, these fires displaced around 65 residents.

The fire on Mt. Olivet Rd. happened first. One firefighter was injured while responding, but D.C Fire and EMS say the injury was non-life-threatening.

Working fire 1000 block Mt. Olivet Rd NE. #DCsBravest arrived with fire showing basement apartment 4 story occupied building. Fire knocked down. Checking for extension. 1 injured firefighter non life threatening. Reports of people trapped proved unfounded. Video by Elliot Goodman pic.twitter.com/h6IZMcjQ6G — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 23, 2021

D.C. Fire and EMS then responded to the G St. fire, where people were trapped inside. Two adults were transported, one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries. One firefighter was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Volunteers from the Friendship Fire Association also responded to the G St. fire.

The Office of Community Relations and Service and the Red Cross are currently helping the victims.