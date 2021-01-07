Trump supporters react to curfew after U.S. Capitol is stormed

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the District of Columbia was under curfew. Many Trump supporters told WDVMs reporter on scene that they were unhappy with the rule and that they felt it was Mayor Bowser’s way of suppressing their first amendment right to protest.

For her first press conference of the day, Mayor Bowser said, “The behavior we are seeing is shameful, unpatriotic and above all, it is unlawful.” D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee added, “It is clear that the crowd was intent on causing harm to our officers by deploying chemical irritants on police to force entry on the United States Capitol Building.” The situation led D.C. Police to ask for help from neighboring state police departments and the National Guard.

While some Trump supporters at the protest were all for the Capitol Building breach, others were left confused. One supporter, Nick, from Long Island, said, “All of a sudden, they stormed the Capitol Building, and we’ve been going by the book up to this point. Why would we do that?” Another supporter, Eric from Colorado, said, “This is our First Amendment right right here, and if we can not address the First Amendment, the Second will be next.”

As for the curfew, protesters said they believe it is suppressing their constitutional rights. A woman from Tyler, Texas, said, “I think it’s b.s. We came here to peacefully protest, and this woman tries to shut down all the hotels, all the places we can eat, and just because we are patriots. Because we’re Trump supporters.” City leaders, on the other hand, say the protest turned to a riot prior to the curfew being enacted. Chief Contee said, “Todays events were not representation of a peaceful protest. Today, what we witnessed was unlawful, riotous behavior and people that come to our city and engage in unlawful behavior will be held accountable.”

Shortly after the 6 p.m. deadline, police lined the Capitol in riot gear, ready to take action as Congress got back to work. Nick said, “I don’t know where we go from here, because we were going through the Constitution up until this point. It’s sad. It’s a sad day for America and a sad day for both sides.”