Trump supporters arrive ahead of the Million MAGA March

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Groups of Trump supporters started arriving in the nation’s capital on Friday, November 13, for the planned Million MAGA March, and congregated at Freedom Plaza and in front of the White House at Black Lives Matter Plaza.

BLM Plaza has been host to demonstrations, specifically in the weeks surrounding the election, but typically, those demonstrations were anti-Donald Trump. That was different on Friday. Cathy Garrett, who traveled from Florida for the protest, said, “We came to show our support for our President.” Garretts granddaughter, Jordan Watson, added, “He’s getting a lot of hate these days and he just needs to know there’s people out there for him.”

Much of the group is protesting to “stop the steal” of the 2020 election, but not every person in the crowd is marching for that reason. Garrett explained, “I don’t think this is going to change the election, the election is going to be decided in our courts right now, but we came to show our support and to be part of the movement.”

Another protester, Kasey Simar from Louisiana, said, “I’m not necessarily for any certain outcome of this election. I believe Presidents will come and go, but the constitution and our rights as American citizens should remain.”

As the weekend unfolds, more people will be coming out, marching for President Trump and hoping to make an impact. Peter Simpison, who traveled from Missouri, said, “I can’t do a lot but I can come up here and show support and it meant a lot to me, so I came up here and did it.”

While Trump supporters march, counterprotesters will be holding their own demonstration.

As a result of the planned demonstrations, the Metropolitan Police Department has issued no parking zones across downtown.