Trump celebrates acquittal, end of impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (WPRI) ─ Soon after being acquitted by the U.S. Senate, President Donald Trump lashed out at Democrats regarding his impeachment trial.

“These people have gone stone-cold crazy,” Trump said.

Trump called Thursday a day of celebration and praised the Republicans who defended him.

He said he hopes Democrats focus on fixing the nation’s challenges instead of removing him from office.

“Think of what we could have done if the same energy was put into infrastructure, prescription drug pricing,” Trump said.

Congressman Tom Reed, R-New York, said it’s time for both parties to put impeachment behind him.

“It’s time to do the people’s work,” Reed said. “It’s going to take all elected officials in Congress to step up, we’re better than this.”

But Democrats may not be finished with their inquiry into Trump’s potential wrongdoings.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler signaled that he still wants to call Trump’s former National Security Adviser, John Bolton, to testify before his committee.

Congressman David Tron, D-Maryland, believes the Senate impeachment trial was incomplete.

“I think the American people clearly believe we should’ve had witnesses,” Trone said. “There’s an ongoing trail of information that’s coming out.”

Regardless, Trump says the spirit of the Republican party is stronger than it’s ever been in the history of the country.