Tribute continues to grow for D.C. 6-year-old who was shot and killed

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In the ten days since 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney was shot and killed on the corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue and Malcolm X Avenue, a tribute in her honor has spread.

Street light poles are covered with balloons, stuffed animals, posters and candles. While the physical items will not be at the street corner forever, one artist painted a mural of the child as a permanent tribute.

Residents and visitors will see the mural whenever they come through Southeast D.C., and while it brings pain to the community, it is also a reminder of the toll that gun violence is bringing to District neighborhoods.

Community members are using the tragedy as a call to action, hoping Mayor Muriel Bowser will issue a public health emergency in response to the city’s gun violence.

Zachary Parker, the President of the D.C. State Board of Education, said, “Nyiah’s murder and death should be a reminder and call to action for everybody across the city, that we can not allow this to happen. Instead of finger-pointing and wanting to cast blame on each other, we must get to the root causes of violence in the city.”

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.