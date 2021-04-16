Treatment community works to bridge gap in mental health support

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The COVID-19 pandemic has made an impact on mental health worldwide, and a treatment center in the District of Columbia is working to make sure young adults have the resources needed to thrive.

The Dorm D.C. is located in Dupont Circle and is a mental health support center that originally started in New York City in 2009 and came to the District in 2018. The center is a place to not only provide help for people struggling with mental health issues… but also foster healthy relationships among community members.

As we begin to get out of the pandemic, clinical social worker and The Dorm DC Director Sarah Harte reminds us to give ourselves grace while we re-learn how to react in social settings.

She said, “I think we need, as a community, to be really prepared for, how are we doing as a community with our mental health following this really difficult year, knowing there is already a lot of mental health challenges that existed for young people even prior to the pandemic.”

The Dorm serves people ages 18-30. If you think it might be something you’re interested in, click here.