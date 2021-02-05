Travelers who violate TSA mask mandate could face large fines

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Under President Biden’s new Executive Order on Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel, TSA may now issue civil citations to anyone who refuses to wear a mask.

If an individual will not wear a mask, TSA can cite a fine ranging from $250 for the first offense and up to $1,500 for repeat offenses.

In a statement, Darby LaJoye, senior official performing the duties of the TSA Administrator said, “TSA will fully comply with the President’s Executive Orders, CDC guidance and the DHS National Emergency determination to ensure healthy and secure travel across all transportation sectors. This will help prevent further spread of COVID-19 and encourage a unified government response.”

This requirement will be effective until May 11.