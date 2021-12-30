Travel experts encourage residents to get travel insurance

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — COVID continues to impact holiday air travel — according to data from the flight-tracking website FlightAware, there were over 2,000 canceled flights on Wednesday in the United States.

Travel agents are encouraging residents to look into obtaining travel insurance, specifically COVID-19 travel insurance, which covers COVID-related medical emergencies when you’re traveling outside of the United States — or if you can no longer travel, it will offer financial reimbursement.

Experts also urge residents to thoroughly research and prepare for any COVID scenarios before they travel.

Omar Kaywan CEO of Goose Insurance stated, “Most Americans do not know that when they’re traveling outside of the United States their medical health plan will not actually cover them for any medical emergencies. This is the time to ensure that residents are traveling with travel insurance, and if you’re traveling internationally, you’ve got to have COVID-19 insurance.”

Health experts say COVID-19 cases continue to rise, and travelers should come up with a plan in case they are exposed overseas.

Experts recommend speaking with a travel agent to assist you with travel insurance and do research before making final decisions.