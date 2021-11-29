Traffic enforcement to be beefed up around schools

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, along with the Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert J. Contee, III, announced there will be new traffic safety enhancements around schools.

The new traffic safety campaign starts immediately. It goes hand-in-hand with the District’s Vision Zero Initiative and is developed by the police department’s Traffic Safety and Specialized Enforcement Section.

“Ensuring our young people have everything they need to succeed means keeping them safe before, during, and after school. Whether that’s through Safe Passage, through the shuttle bus program, or through enhanced traffic enforcement, we know it’s a community-wide effort,” said Mayor Bowser. “We also know that our young people have a unique perspective on what’s happening in our city and incorporating their insights and their perspectives into our work is critical to building a safer, stronger D.C. I encourage our young people to share their ideas and make their voices heard at the upcoming Youth Summit.”

The focused approach aims at providing extra safety measures during high-pedestrian traffic times in school zones. Seven MPD officers will be assigned to the focused enforcement and education. Officers will be focused on distracted driving, speeding, stop sign violations and pedestrian violations.

The enhanced traffic enforcement will be in place for three hours before school arrival starts and three hours after school dismisses. School Resource Officers will also be distributing traffic safety literature to roadway users in the school areas to remind residents to slow down and follow the rules of the road.