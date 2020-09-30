Tickets to visit Washington Monument run out two hours after reopening

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington Monument will reopen to visitors on Thursday, October 1, after six months of being closed because of the pandemic. Tickets must be reserved online. Within two hours of reservations opening on Wednesday, the reopening day was already booked.

National Mall Spokesperson Mike Litterst told WDVM the monument was popular before closing for COVID-19. He said the tickets typically sold out by mid-day pre-pandemic.

Reservations can be made one day in advance. Tickets can be reserved starting at 10 a.m. and will work for groups of up to four people. To reserve tickets, click here.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM