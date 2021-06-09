Three suspects wanted in a shooting that sent two to the hospital

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia detectives are searching for three men suspected of shooting and sending two men to the hospital.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of 7th Street, Northeast, on Tuesday, June 8. Just after 3:30 p.m. officers were called to the scene for a reported shooting. Two adult men were found with gunshot wounds, conscious and breathing.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victims to a local hospital.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspects could receive up to $10,000.