Three people killed in DC in less than 7 hours, no suspects named

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating three separate homicides that happened in Southeast D.C. within seven hours on Thursday, January 21.

The first murder happened just before 3 p.m. Officers responding to reports of a shooting at the 4400 block of 3rd Street, SE, found 27-year-old Andrew Session in a hallway with multiple gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded and transported Session to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead after life-saving efforts.

The second homicide happened just after 7 p.m. D.C. Police received a call for gunshots at the 1300 block of Congress Street, SE. According to the press release, responding officers canvassing the area found a 15-year-old who had been shot in a car on the 3300 Block of 11th Place, SE.

That boy has been identified as Dayvon Lewis. D.C. Fire and E.M.S. responded to the scene, but they found no consistent signs of life and pronounced Lewis dead at the scene.

Detectives are also investigating the death of 27-year-old Damareus Scott, who was found dead after a shooting around 9:45 p.m. According to a press release, Scott was found at the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue, SE, with multiple gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and E.M.S. also responded to this incident, but found no consistent signs of life and pronounced Scott dead at the scene.

There is currently a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction of a person or persons involved in any of these homicides. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to D.C. police at 202-727-0900 or text an anonymous tip by sending a message to 50411.