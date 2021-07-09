Three new bridges will connect Ward 7 to the rest of the District

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Three pedestrian bridges will be coming to the District over the next three years that will get pedestrians in Ward 7 safely across I-295, according to the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) and Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The three bridges will replace the Lane Place Bridge, the Parkside Bridge, and the Douglass Street Bridge. Residents living in Mayfair, Parkside, Eastland Gardens, Deanwood, and Minnesota Avenue neighborhoods will benefit from this improvement in connectivity and pedestrian access.

“We are committed to working with the community and making the necessary investments to increase connectivity, improve safety, and build a multi-modal transportation network that works better for the residents of Ward 7,” said Mayor Bowser. “These three bridges, to be built over the next three years, are a critical component of this work and part of our overall effort to build a more connected DC.”

To get these projects done swiftly, the Mayor signed an emergency declaration and will provide $1.5 million in contingency funds for the Lane Place Bridge. This will expedite the design work that DDOT has to do before starting construction. The new bridge at Lane Place will comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements for ramp length, height, and span as well as current federal height requirements.

The Parkside Pedestrian Bridge began construction in April 2020. The Mayor is investing $250,000 to expedite its construction and open the bridge in September 2021, which is two months ahead of schedule.

The Douglass Street NE Pedestrian Bridge is in line to be replaced over the next two years, and DDOT is working to obtain the construction management contract. Construction is expected to start in the later months of 2021 and be finished Winter of 2022.

“Mayor Bowser’s continued investment in the District’s infrastructure ensures that communities across all eight wards can safely traverse the city and connect to mass transit and other neighborhoods,” said Acting DDOT Director Everett Lott. “We are committed to working with the community throughout the design and construction process for each of these bridges.”