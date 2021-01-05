Three demonstrations permitted by National Park Service for week of January 4

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As District of Columbia Police and Mayor Muriel Bowser prepare for crowds to arrive in the Nation’s Capital, demonstrators have been preparing as well, by applying for protest permits with the National Park Service.

As of the morning of Monday, January 4, NPS had only approved one permit application, for a March for Trump rally on the Ellipse. This demonstration is scheduled for Wednesday, January 6, and crews were out on Monday setting up for the event that is permitted to have up to 5,000 people.

Two permits were approved in the evening of January 4, both for events taking place on Tuesday, January 5. Both events will start at 1 p.m.

One event is called the Rally to Revival, and is planned to take place at Freedom Plaza. The event will be taking place throughout the evening, according to the protest permit, and could have up to 5,000 people.

The second Tuesday event is being held by “The Silent Majority” to support first amendment rights, according to the protest permit. This event will be at the North Inner Gravel Walkway between 13th and 14th Street. This event will suspend at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and resume on Wednesday at noon.

The Metropolitan Police Department and National Park Police will be monitoring the events. Deputy Chief Pamela Smith with the U.S. National Park Police said, “We will certainly be in the typical areas we have been. We will be at the Ellipse and Freedom Plaza. We partner with MPD and work very closely with them in some of our geographic areas.”