Three days after Election Day, people continue gathering at Black Lives Matter Plaza

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Americans continue waiting for results of the 2020 Election, and while we wait, people continue gathering and marching through District of Columbia Streets.

Black Lives Matter Plaza, the point closest to the front of the White House, has been filled with people day after day as part of a celebration of the election. Passers-by can see people dancing, smiling, holding signs and expressing dislike for President Donald J. Trump.

The groups joining together to form the ongoing demonstrations are working together to spread the message that they support all votes being counted, as well as the removal of Trump from office.

Over the weekend, they expect a larger crowd than in previous days, and will be holding more celebrations and marches through the city.