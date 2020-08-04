Three bodies recovered in waters surrounding DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Three bodies have been recovered from water around Washington, D.C. The D.C. Police Department says MPD’s Harbor Patrol Unit recovered the bodies Monday night and Tuesday.

Police have not yet identified the victims or released a cause of death. The department says more information will be released when available.

This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.

