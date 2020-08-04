WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Three bodies have been recovered from water around Washington, D.C. The D.C. Police Department says MPD’s Harbor Patrol Unit recovered the bodies Monday night and Tuesday.
Police have not yet identified the victims or released a cause of death. The department says more information will be released when available.
This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.
MORE NEWS FROM WDVM
- Where to get free COVID-19 tests in Prince William County August 5-7
- Three bodies recovered in waters surrounding DC
- Noon update: Storm impacts, damage across Maryland
- Tracking the Tropics: Isaias bringing tornadoes, heavy rain, wind up east coast after landfall in North Carolina
- At least 2 dead, 2 missing in NC town following tornado spawned by Isaias
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App