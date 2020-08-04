Three bodies recovered in waters surrounding DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Three bodies have been recovered from water around Washington, D.C. The D.C. Police Department says MPD’s Harbor Patrol Unit recovered the bodies Monday night and Tuesday.

Police have not yet identified the victims or released a cause of death. The department says more information will be released when available.

Last night and today, MPD’s Harbor Patrol Unit recovered three bodies from the waters surrounding the Washington, DC area. We are working to identify these persons in order alert their families & loved ones. Additional information will be provided when available. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 4, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.

