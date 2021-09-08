Third suspect arrested in string of armed kidnappings and robberies

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police have made a third arrest following a string of armed kidnappings and robberies that took place over the span of around two weeks in August.

The incidents happened on August 13, August 23, August 24, August 26 and August 28. In each of the incidents, suspects wielded guns and took property or money from the victims. In several cases, they forced the victim into a car, taking them to an ATM and withdrawing money from the victim’s account.

Police first arrested a 14-year-old on August 31 and charged him with involvement in the August 16, August 23 and August 27 incidents. They then arrested 28-year-old Nathan Coleman of Northwest and charged him with involvement in the August 24 and August 28 incidents.

Police made the third and latest arrest on Tuesday, September 7, when they arrested 20-year-old Taheed Ebron of Northeast. Ebron was charged with two offenses of armed kidnapping; one on August 28, and one on August 24.