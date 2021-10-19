Third arrest made in Longfellow Street shooting that left three dead and three injured

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department announced a third arrest has been made in the homicide shooting investigation from Saturday, September 4.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest just after 7:30 p.m. 49-year-old Toyia Johnson, of Rockville, Maryland, has been arrested and charged with three counts of accessory after the fact.

Johnson joins two men who have also been arrested and charged with premeditated first-degree murder while armed.

The case is still an active investigation, and there is a cash reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.