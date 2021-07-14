The United States Postal Service reveals their newest “Mystery Forever Stamp”

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The United States Postal Service is launching new Mystery Message “Forever Stamps”. A ceremony was held at the International Spy Museum.

The new stamp puts your cognitive thinking skills to the test! The pane of 20 stamps is a visual riddle spelling out a message you have to think about. Each colorful square contains a letter in an interesting pattern, saying “More Than The Eye Can See.”

“It gives viewers something to look into and research and figure out, a puzzle if you would. Something exciting, something to subtle and simple as a stamp could give you excitement such as a puzzle,” Mystery Message Host said.

Hundreds gathered at the museum to see if they can figure out the message including Robert M. Duncan, a member of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors. Duncan tells WDVM the dedication to reviling this stamp was nothing like he’s seen before.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps.