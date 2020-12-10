The U.S. Chamber of Commerce wants a new pandemic relief package

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Americans are feeling a big financial strain this year, and the big question many are asking is whether or not Congress will give out another relief package?

The Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce explained that they fully support the bipartisan group of lawmakers, who proposed a new pandemic relief package to be passed by the end of the year.

Members of the Chamber of Commerce explained that for many people, financially, a lot of things will not be possible this year and that Americans will continue to struggle unless Congress comes together to provide a new relief package.

It’s absolutely critical that Congress comes together and get a pandemic relief package to pass. it’s almost impossible to overstate the negative effects that are going to occur if they fail. We’re looking at thousands of businesses across the Washington, D.C. area and throughout the country who are at risk of permanent closure unless additional relief is provided. Neil Bradley, Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

The U.S Chamber of Commerce is urging the public to contact their senators and lawmakers so their voice can be heard regarding this bill.