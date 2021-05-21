The Smithsonian’s National Zoo opens its doors to visitors

Lion statues at the Zoo’s entrance are sporting tie-dyed face coverings. Credit: Smithsonian National Zoo

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Smithsonian’s National Zoo is welcoming visitors back into the zoo on Friday after being closed due to the pandemic.

Although, the zoo is reopening with new safety and entry guidelines in order to protect visitors and limit the spread of COVID-19. All visitors ages 2 and older will be required to wear a face mask in all indoor facilities. Visitors that are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a face mask outdoors.

There will also be signs throughout the park with safety guidelines and reminders to practice social distancing. Hand-sanitizing stations, enhanced cleaning, and one-way traffic paths are all safety measures that have been put in place to help protect visitors.

Admission to the zoo is free but visitors are required to sign-up for timed entry passes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

