The Smithsonian plans to reopen four more museums Friday

The Washington Monument is reflected in a window of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, during a press preview. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Smithsonian will reopen four more of its museums on Friday, September 18.

Included in the latest reopening plan are the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Portrait Gallery, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, and the Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

To visit the latest museums that are reopening, you will need to reserve a timed-entry pass. That applies to all museums listed above, except the Renwick Gallery.

The National Zoo, Air and Space’s Udvar-Hazy Center in Virginia, and Smithsonian Gardens have already reopened to the public with limited capacity and strict health and safety guidelines.

More information about visiting the Smithsonian and reserving a pass can be found here.

Our Museum will reopen to the public on Friday, September 18.



Free timed entry passes will be required for all visitors: https://t.co/2TpjIkjILM pic.twitter.com/b3bKstLQmA — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) September 14, 2020

Friday, September 18, we will reopen with new health and safety measures in place. We will have reduced days and visitors will be required to obtain free, timed-entry passes. Learn more and reserve passes online: https://t.co/W2K3pjtnpO. pic.twitter.com/S48Z1M0MMR — National Portrait Gallery (@smithsoniannpg) September 14, 2020

SAAM and the Renwick Gallery welcome you to both of our museums on September 18.

Visitors to SAAM, regardless of age, must have a free, timed-entry pass to enter. Timed passes are not required for the #RenwickGallery.

All the info you need here: https://t.co/6urhokEMw1 https://t.co/LcWNobIw7J — americanart (@americanart) September 14, 2020

