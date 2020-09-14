The Smithsonian plans to reopen four more museums Friday

The Washington Monument is reflected in a window of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, during a press preview. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Smithsonian will reopen four more of its museums on Friday, September 18.

Included in the latest reopening plan are the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Portrait Gallery, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, and the Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

To visit the latest museums that are reopening, you will need to reserve a timed-entry pass. That applies to all museums listed above, except the Renwick Gallery.

The National Zoo, Air and Space’s Udvar-Hazy Center in Virginia, and Smithsonian Gardens have already reopened to the public with limited capacity and strict health and safety guidelines.

More information about visiting the Smithsonian and reserving a pass can be found here.

