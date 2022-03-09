WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments met on Wednesday, March 9, for the first in-person meeting since the pandemic. The group discussed regional goals, including climate goals, and how each connects to one another.

The goal related to climate is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent from the 2005 levels by 2030. Currently, the emission rate has only fallen by 18 percent. With just under eight years, that leaves 28 more percent to drop. Kanti Srikanth, the Deputy Executive Director for Metropolitan Planning, said, “We as a region are indeed on the right track, but it also indicates that we will have to step it up and do this more expeditiously.”

While working to reduce the carbon footprint, leaders are also focused on transportation, housing and equity goals. They also recognize that each is intertwined, and none can compromise another.

The next meeting will be held on April 13, virtually. Anyone wanting to re-watch the meeting can click here.