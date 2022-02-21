The People’s Convoy heading to DC

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — American truckers are launching what they call “The People’s Convoy” on Feb. 23 to protest peacefully.

On this peaceful and law-abiding transcontinental journey toward the east coast, American truckers and blue-collar workers will be joined by freedom-loving supporters from all walks of life – front line doctors, lawyers, first responders, former military servicemen and women, students, retirees, mothers, fathers, and children. The truckers want everyone to come out to the stadium in Adelanto, California, to wish them luck, see them leave, and join them on their trip, the news release said.

The trip, which is subject to change, is set to take off from Southern California and end in Washington, D.C., on March 5.

You can read the full news release and schedule here.

