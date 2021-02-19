WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metro Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday around 3:13 pm in the area of 1000 block of Thomas Jefferson Street, Northwest.

Officials located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. The victim, 30-year-old Youness Zarouaki, was transported to a nearby hospital and after all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

MPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.