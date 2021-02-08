“The January 6th attack forever changed this department,” Capitol Police Chief issues statement video

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Saturday, February 6 marked one month since the attack on the United States Capitol. Two days after the attack, Yogananda Pittman was named acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief. Chief Pittman released a seven-minute video statement about the January 6 events and the impact it leaves on the department.

“Since the insurrection on January 6th, and my appointment as acting Chief on January 8th, the department’s executive team and I have been focused on three areas,” Chief Pittman said. “First and foremost, taking care of our employees who have worked tirelessly and sacrificed much for our mission. Secondly, ensuring that the congress and the entire United States Capitol is safe and secure. Thirdly, ensuring that the incidents that occurred on January 6th never happen again.”

Since the attack, two Capitol Police Officers lost their lives. Officer Brian Sicknick was honored at the Capitol rotunda on February 2nd and 3rd.

Chief Pittman said, “Words can not express how much we appreciate the tremendous honor that Congress bestowed upon him with the lying in honor ceremony and the moving tribute. We will carry these heroes and their families with us for the rest of our careers. Their deaths will not be in vain.”

Chief Pittman went on to recognize the officers who fought to protect the Capitol and members of Congress that day.

She said, “Our department was challenged like never before, and I’d like to thank the United States Capitol Police Officers for their heroic efforts on January 6th, the continued long hours, and the sacrifices that they continue to endure in order for our department to meet our mission to protect Congress during this heightened threat environment which we continue to operate in.” She said the love and support from fellow Americans have helped as the department moves forward.

During the attack, Chief Pittman said 125 officers were physically assaulted and over 70 officers were injured, but she said the damage extends far beyond the physical injuries. “From a mental health perspective, many are understandably struggling. What happened was traumatic, which is why we have ensured our officers and their families have counseling and support services they need,” Chief Pittman said.

In addition to counseling support for the officers, Chief Pittman said the department has adjusted officer shifts and is coordinating with the police union to allow officers more time with their families.

She said, “The resolve of our department was tested, and we will not be intimidated or beaten down. We will get through this together.”

The department worked quickly to secure the grounds for the Inauguration, and Chief Pittman said her department is conducting their own internal review that will include a physical security assessment of the Capitol complex.

“Having been with the department for 20 years, I say with absolute certainty that the January 6th attack forever changed this department, but working with Congress, we can and we will make it for the better,” she said.