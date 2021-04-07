The First Lady previews programs to support military families

First Lady Jill Biden launched the next phase of Joining Forces, a White House initiative she and former First Lady Michelle Obama started 10 years ago.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Wednesday, First Lady Jill Biden launched the next phase of Joining Forces, a White House initiative she and former First Lady Michelle Obama started 10 years ago. The program supports military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors.

The First Lady was joined virtually by some of those beneficiaries as she previewed what’s to come. That includes expanding assistance for caregivers and survivors and expanding access to mental health resources. 

Biden’s father was a World War II Navy veteran and her son, Beau Biden, served in the U.S. National Guard. On Wednesday she remembered what her grandkids went through while Beau was deployed in Iraq for one year.

The White House reports 2 million children have active duty and retired military family members. Biden says Joining Forces will also work to improve education for military kids.

