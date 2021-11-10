The District’s Snow Team training in preparation for winter

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District’s Snow Team will take part in a training exercise to make sure they are prepared for the District’s snow and ice operations, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“The winter weather dry run gives us an opportunity to inspect and evaluate all the pieces that go into a successful winter weather response,” said Mayor Bowser.“The dry run is also a good reminder that now is the time for Washingtonians to sign up for the Serve DC Volunteer Snow Team. This year, we’re especially looking for volunteers in Wards 4, 5, 7, and 8 who can deploy to help their neighbor’s shovel sidewalks and steps after a snowfall.”

The Department of Public Works is in charge of the Snow Team and the Department of Transportation also pitches in on the team.

“The Snow Dry Run gives our team the chance to test every function of our snow operations and the equipment utilized during the snow season well in advance of the area’s anticipated first snowfall,” said Acting DPW Director Christine Davis. “This allows us to resolve any concerns in advance to ensure that we are ready to restore District streets quickly and safely when inclement weather hit DC.”

There is a total of 882 employees in the District Snow Team and 296 vehicles, including 100 light plows and 120 heavy plows. Every year, the team clears approximately 2,644 lane miles of commercial and residential streets as well as the highway.

If you’d like to volunteer to join the Serve DC’s Volunteer Snow Team, click here to sign up.