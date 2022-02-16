The D.C. Courts Improvement Act gets introduced by Congresswoman Norton

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) presented the D.C. Courts Improvement Act of 2022 today, which would improve the operations of the local D.C. courts in some ways. The D.C. Council does not have the authority to change title 11 of the D.C. Code under D.C. Home Rule Act (relating to the organization and jurisdiction of the local D.C. courts). This bill would only amend provisions in title 11.

“Until enactment of my D.C. statehood bill or my D.C. Courts Home Rule Act, only Congress has the authority to make statutory changes to the operations of the local D.C. courts,” Norton said. “In recent history, legislation to improve the operations of the local D.C. courts has been enacted into law every few years. I hope this bill will likewise be adopted in a bipartisan manner.”

The bill would make the following changes:

Ties D.C. Superior Court juror pay to federal juror pay. Currently, Superior Court jurors are paid less than federal jurors.

Gives residents the option to receive a juror summons electronically.

Allows prospective jurors who are 70 years of age or older to be excused from jury service if the individual so chooses.

Increases the jurisdictional limit of the Small Claims Branch to $12,000, indexed for inflation.

Allows the local D.C. courts to pay attorneys and investigators representing indigent defendants up to the amount allowed in federal court. Currently, the rates in the local D.C. courts are fixed at rates much lower than the rates in federal court.

Provides permanent authority to the local D.C. courts to retain bar examination and admission fees, independent gift authority, permanent procurement authority for motor vehicles and express authority to permit other entities to use their facilities.

Moves the appointment and removal of the Register of Wills and supervisory responsibilities from the Chief Judge of the Superior Court to the Executive Officer of the local D.C. courts.

Gives the local D.C. courts the authority to provide retroactive pay increases to employees. Currently, federal agencies have this authority for their employees.

Changes references to the Domestic Violence Unit to the Domestic Violence Division and updates references to individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Norton introduced the D.c. Courts Home Rule Act (H.R. 6253) in December, which would allow the D.C. Council to change title 11 of the D.C. Code.