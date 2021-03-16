The Cherry Blossoms are in the second stage of bloom

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — With five days until the National Cherry Blossom Festival begins, the National Park Service announced the trees have moved to the second stage of bloom.
N.P.S. predicts peak bloom will be between April 2 and April 5.
