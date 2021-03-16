The Cherry Blossoms are in the second stage of bloom

WASHINGTON (WDVM) -- Israel launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in mid-December. By March 8, over 40% of Israel’s population had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but the nearly 5 million Palestine refugees living in Gaza and the West Bank were sidelined for vaccines until February.

On February 17, the Associated Press reported the Palestinian Authority sent the first shipment of coronavirus vaccines -- just 2,000 doses -- to the Gaza Strip. 22,000 doses were delivered on February 22 for former health ministers and several medical workers. By that time, Gaza’s health authorities had confirmed over 54,000 coronavirus infections and 543 deaths.