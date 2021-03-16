The Cherry Blossoms are in the second stage of bloom

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The National Cherry Blossom Festival.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — With five days until the National Cherry Blossom Festival begins, the National Park Service announced the trees have moved to the second stage of bloom.

N.P.S. predicts peak bloom will be between April 2 and April 5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories