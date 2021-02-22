The Check-In app enables companies to do their own contact tracing

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington-based Chief Risk and Revenue Officer for PwC, a consulting company in areas like cybersecurity and privacy, has co-developed an app that allows businesses to do their own contact tracing within their work environment.

David Sapin says upwards of 80 companies are currently using his app, called Check-In, which observes employee movement within the office for up to two weeks. If an employee calls in sick with the coronavirus, the company can run a list of everyone the employee has come in contact with and prevent further spread.

To ensure privacy, the system is geofenced around the office’s parameter and it doesn’t use geolocations to record data.

Sapin says PwC developed the app for employees who don’t have the option to telework. And even as more and more people are being inoculated against the coronavirus, he says employers will need this technology for as long as face coverings are necessary.

“Employers want to make sure that they’re providing a safe work environment,” Sapin said. “So that’s going to be PPE; that’s going to be checking people before they come in, in terms of temperature sensing. But then on the back end, if you do happen to have a Covid case, the ability to react effectively and get people out of the office efficiently is really important.”