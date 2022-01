WDVM spoke with two lawmakers -- Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Congressman Alex Mooney (R-WV) -- to see where they stand one year after their workplace was under attack

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — It’s been a year since the most violent attack on the U.S. Capitol Building since the War of 1812, and lawmakers who call Capitol Hill their “office” are still bitterly divided over what happened that day, and how to move forward.

WDVM spoke with two lawmakers from the DMV to get their take on the chaos, 12 months after it happened.