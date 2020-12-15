“Teenpreneur” develops candle business with the help of parents’ bookstore

The Youngs’ kitchen has been turned into a workshop for Mahogany to work on her business of selling candles.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mahogany Young is an entrepreneur as well as a tenth grader. She started selling candles in her parents’ bookstore, Mahogany Books, this year, in an effort to put more eco-friendly candles on stores’ shelves.

“I use natural soy wax, so soy is better than most other things, and there’s no other additives in the wax,” Mahogany said.

Some of the inspiration to start making candles came from her mother, Ramunda Young. Mahogany said, “My mom likes candles a lot, so I decided to try and make candles, and I liked it.”

Mahogany Young, right, poses with her mother, Ramunda Young, in their home in Virginia.

Mahogany’s candles are found on her business’s website, The Green Things, or in Mahogany Books – and sales in both places have been going well.

“She started earlier this year once she found out the right formulation that she wanted to carry and create, she started selling them pre-pandemic, and so a lot of people came in looking for the candles. They sold like hotcakes, to be honest. We sold a lot of them in the beginning,” Young said.

“I sell them on my website, and right now I’m pretty much sold out of everything, and the bookstore… I think my dad told me that they’re out of candles there too,” stated Mahogany.

These sales have been going up due to the holiday season. Mahogany said that she can make about six candles per batch, and each batch takes around an hour. She tries to multi-task by making several batches at once, but that can get stressful. Young said that Mahogany has started employing her friends at times to help catch up with orders.

Mahogany has been interested in the arts for a long time – she said she enjoys photography and music as well as working on her own business-related adventures. She designs all of her labels as well as websites and any other graphics needed.

An example of Mahogany’s photography, image courtesy of Mahogany Young.

Young is glad to see her daughter following in her entrepreneurial footsteps.

“She really had great ideas about the candles that she wanted to present. … my husband and I have helped her out where she needs help, but we really have tried to let her drive this car, so to speak,” she said.