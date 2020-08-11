Teenager killed, man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department says two men were shot Monday night in Northwest DC.

Detectives were called to the 550 block of 9th Street, NW just off Georgia Avenue NW around 9:30 p.m. 17-year-old Taijhon Wyatt Junior was found dead. An adult man was also found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. Detectives have not released his name or age.

No arrests have been made. The Metropolitan Police Department continues to offer a $25,000 reward to anyone who can give information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a homicide case in the District.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text anonymous tips to 50411.

