WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police arrested a 17-year-old girl for a bomb threat that was called in to Dunbar High School in February, they announced on Wednesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, was at the high school when the threat was called in and the school was evacuated on February 9.

During a press conference in February, police said that they did not believe the threat was related to Emhoff’s visit.

This threat was one of many on that day. Seven other Washington high schools received similar bomb threats, but police said that the call at Dunbar High School was not related.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing.