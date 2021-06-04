Teen girl sentenced in juvenile court following fatal UberEats carjacking near Nationals Park

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — According to officials, the 15-year-old girl accused of murdering Mohammad Anwar, UberEats driver during a fatal carjacking near Nationals Park received the maximum sentence in juvenile court Friday after pleading guilty to murder last month.

Officials say the 15-year-old girl will remain in a youth detention facility until she turns 21.

The second suspect involved, a 13-year-old girl, pled guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder. Under the maximum sentence, she also would be released once she turns 21.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

NBC Washington contributed to this story.