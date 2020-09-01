TAP AND GO: SmarTrip now available on iPhone, Apple Watch

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced the roll out of contactless payment through SmarTrip on iPhone or Apple Watch early Tuesday morning.

Riders with these devices and the new SmarTrip app do not need to use a kiosk to add funds to their card. Users can reload funds and check their balance in the app.

WMATA says with this app, you don’t have to unlock or wake your iPhone or Apple Watch to use it to pay.

Riders can simply hold their device near a SmarTrip card reader to pay anywhere that accepts SmarTrip, including “all 91 Metrorail stations in DC, Maryland and Virginia; all Metro parking garages and lots; all Metrobus routes; and all regional bus providers, including ART, DASH, Fairfax Connector, Cue, Ride On, TheBus, Circulator, Loudoun County Transit, and Potomac and Rappahannock Transit/PRTC,” according to a Tuesday morning statement from WMATA.

WMATA says this addition is the first of its kind in North America.

“There are more accessibility options for riders with disabilities, and support for multiple languages is being introduced into the SmarTrip system for the first time,” according to a release from WMATA.

For SmarTrip veterans, you can transfer an existing card into the app. New users are able to purchase a SmarTrip card directly on through the app.

