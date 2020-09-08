Take a self-guided tour of the DMV’s late writers’ homes

The list is not limited to authors; this was chef and television personality Julia Child’s home after her return to the U.S. in the 1950’s.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A pair of friends and literary historians have spent many years compiling a database, called DC Writers’ Homes, that documents a forgotten piece of the District’s history. What started as a decade-long “strange hobby,” has morphed into an impressive database. “We wanted people to feel proud of that history which otherwise we thought would get lost,” said co-founder Kim Roberts.

To date, Roberts and Dan Vera have documented 345 late writers’ home addresses in Maryland, D.C. and Northern Virginia. Roberts and Vera plan to add a whopping 100 writers to the list by the end of this year.

“Our rule is that the writer must be dead but the house must be alive,” Roberts said with a laugh.

Novelist and playwright Langston Hughes spent a winter on S Street NW just north of DuPont Circle. Roberts says the house has been well loved by its current owners—the brick has been treated to a bright coat of paint and the yard is nicely landscaped. There’s also a good chance the owners don’t know Hughes lived there.

Roberts says the District is tough on historic plaques; it’s up to the homeowners to erect one and it’s an uncommon choice to opt in. The owners of Duke Ellington’s home on U Street NW did, however; a brief history is attached to the fence.

Julia Child lived just a few blocks away on N Street NW. The building has since been redeveloped sans plaque. Child returned to Northwest DC after living in France, as told in the 2009 film “Julie & Julia.”

“Sometimes, we’ll be out on the sidewalk taking a photo and the homeowner will come out and say, ‘What is your interest in my house?’” Roberts said. “And when we tell them that a famous writer lived there they had no idea.”

The writers are categorized by occupation or affiliation (like the federal government, Howard University, journalism, or even spies) gender, race, and time period.

The website, sponsored by Humanities DC, will soon include:

• Claribel Alegria

• Russell Baker

• Daniel J. Berrigan

• William Peter Blatty

• Harriet Ann Jacobs

• Ted Kennedy

• Toni Morrison

• Herman Wouk

