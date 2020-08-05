Swimming pools will not open in DC because of COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Public pools in Washington, D.C. will not open this summer because of COVID-19. The Parks and Recreation Department will keep 21 outdoor pools throughout the District closed for health and safety reasons.

Spray parks and indoor aquatic centers are included in this closure and will not open this season.

All DPR parks, athletic fields and courts, playgrounds and other outdoor spaces are open to the public. Organized and high-contact sporting activities like football, wrestling, and boxing are not allowed, according to DPR.

“We understand residents look forward to escaping the summer heat at our pools. Out of an abundance of caution, and in consultation with the District’s public health experts, we have decided to prioritize the health and safety of residents.” Delano Hunter, DPR Director

The pools will now go through the typical winterization process, including draining and covering.

For more information on the decision, click here.

