WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A man is dead after a reported break-in at the home of the ambassador for the Peruvian Embassy Wednesday morning.

Members of the Secret Service first responded to the home on the 3000 block of Garrison Street NW just before 8 a.m. for a call of a burglary in progress.

They found the suspect behind the home, where he had smashed out several windows. He was armed with a metal stake. Officers fired tasers at him, but officials say they did not take effect. They then pulled out their service weapons. Two officers fired at him, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

“This is totally out of the ordinary. I can’t recall the last time we had this type of incident on the property, on the residence, of one of our ambassadors,” D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said in a conference.

The officers have been taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Contee said that none of them have any life-threatening injuries.

The Embassy of Peru regrets to report that today, early in the morning, a person entered the Official Residence without authorization, causing material damage to the property. Said person was shot by the Secret Service. The Ambassador, his family, the Residential staff, and the secret service agents are safe, and the fact is being investigated by the competent authorities. Embassy of Peru

Police are not sure if he successfully broke into the residence or not. They said he appears to be in his late 20s to 30s.

The investigation into this is ongoing.