Suspect arrested in Costa Rica following May D.C. road rage shooting

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Police announced on Thursday that 42-year-old Kenneth Miles was apprehended in Costa Rica on August 5, months after the road rage shooting in May that warranted his arrest.

Police had first responded to the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast around 5:01 p.m. on May 19, where they found a woman who had been shot.

Surveillance video from the initial incident shows Davis Jr. getting out of his vehicle and opening fire on the victim’s car before getting back in his silver Maserati and leaving the scene. The Maserati was impounded in June.

The investigation following the shooting led police to Costa Rica, where authorities apprehended Davis Jr. last week. He is currently being extradited, after which he will return to D.C. and be charged with the warrant.