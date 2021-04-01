Surveillance video shows 4 suspects in DC robbery, police investigate

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the robbery of a business on Wednesday, at approximately 8:55 pm in the area of 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

According to police, four suspects entered an establishment in Southeast, and two of the suspects approached the victim, demanded property. The victim complied with the suspect’s demands and all four suspects fled the scene.

Surveillance video was able to capture pictures of the suspects involved and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Anyone with information on the pictured suspects or this incident is asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Detectives are offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspects involved.