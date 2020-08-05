WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for your help to find a shooting suspect.
MPD says a man was shot several times just before 2 a.m. Thursday July 30th on the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, SE near the intersection with Mississippi Avenue, SE. He was brought to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.
MPD says the suspect, shown below, was seen by a nearby camera.
Anyone who may be able to identify the man in these photos is encouraged to contact police at (202) 727-9099. You can also text tips to MPD’s Text Tip Line at 50411. MPD is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.
MORE NEWS FROM WDVM
- Mayor Bowser provides COVID-19 update for DC
- Surveillance photos released of Southeast DC shooting suspect
- MPD honors 34th anniversary of officer’s death
- Following 18-month investigation, Senate passes bill protecting Olympic athletes from abuse
- ‘Afraid for my life’: Portland protesters testify before Congress
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App